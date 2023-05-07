LawCall
First Alert Weather: Mild and muggy morning, chance for afternoon showers

By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Early morning temperatures are well above average with light winds that will be followed by an increasingly unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the weekend and the week ahead. Conditions will likely remain partly cloudy with increasingly humid conditions and a chance for developing showers beginning by midday especially in North and Northwest Alabama.

Developing rain areas will likely spread south and east through the afternoon and into the early evening. Winds will become more southerly with highs topping 85-degrees in most locations especially outside the rain areas.

A large ridge of high pressure will remain over the Eastern U.S. but with some weakening a series of disturbances will allow the chance for periods of rain and a few thunderstorms to develop each day in the coming week although the exact timing of these disturbances is still somewhat uncertain.

The best rain chances for the coming week will likely occur tomorrow afternoon and evening, but no organized severe storm are expected. Afternoon highs will likely range from 85-90 with overnight lows around 65-degrees.

