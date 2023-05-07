Brookwood man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Brookwood was killed Saturday, May 6 in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Authorities have identified the victim as William R. Smith Jr. He was 58. Smith was killed when the Kia he was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia left the scene of the crash before Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division’s arrival, according to a news release.

The crash happened on Maxwell Loop Road approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa City limits, in Tuscaloosa County.

