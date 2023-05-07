LawCall
Brookwood man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

William R. Smith Jr. has been identified as the victim.
William R. Smith Jr. has been identified as the victim.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Brookwood was killed Saturday, May 6 in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Authorities have identified the victim as William R. Smith Jr. He was 58. Smith was killed when the Kia he was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia left the scene of the crash before Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division’s arrival, according to a news release.

The crash happened on Maxwell Loop Road approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa City limits, in Tuscaloosa County.


