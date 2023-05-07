LawCall
BPD: 1 dead; investigating homicide

(WSAW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim who was shot Friday, May 5, in Birmingham.

At 11:35 Friday night, North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of 5th Street West on reports of an individual with a gun. The call was later updated to reports of a person shot.

Officials arrived on scene and observed the victim unresponsive in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced Adrian Dewayne Christian, 44, deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was an individual outside of the victim’s residence with a gun. The victim exited his residence and was subsequently shot.

At this time, there is no one in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

