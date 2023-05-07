LawCall
2 women killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Graymont Avenue West.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two women were killed and 4 other people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Birmingham.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Graymont Avenue West.

According to Birmingham Fire And Rescue the driver and other woman died at the scene. The other patients, 3 women and a man had to be freed from the vehicle.

One woman is in critical condition. All were taken to UAB Hospital.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

