2 women killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two women were killed and 4 other people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Birmingham.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Graymont Avenue West.

According to Birmingham Fire And Rescue the driver and other woman died at the scene. The other patients, 3 women and a man had to be freed from the vehicle.

One woman is in critical condition. All were taken to UAB Hospital.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.