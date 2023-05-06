Legislators working to end exhibition driving both in the city and on highways

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive on I-20/59, you have likely seen what appears to be tire tracks on the busy throughway.

Right now, BPD is unable to confirm if any exhibition driving incidents have occurred on the interstate or highway, but State House Representative Allen Treadaway says the dangerous driving is occurring all over the state.

“I am aware of it from various law enforcement entities from around the state. This type of activity whether it is racing, exhibition driving, or doing donuts in the middle of the interstate is now starting to occur.”

The fact that law enforcement is dealing with this all across the state, and that dozens have been injured while participating or spectating are two of the biggest reasons why Representative Treadaway, and Representative Givan are hopeful that their proposed bills get signed by the Governor soon.

“Right now, it is a violation with a ticket, but soon it is going to be an arrestable offense and the seizure of that vehicle. That is what we need. Once we start that, trust me, a lot of these individuals are going to curb that. Other wise, they are going to jail and they are going to lose their license and their vehicle.”

In the meantime, Treadaway is asking for your caution stressing that you should avoid these scenes.

“The public has to be careful. When you see this going on, don’t approach it. If you can take an alternate route please do, and if you can’t, stay back as far as you can until it is over with.”

Even with new laws set to go in to place in the months ahead, some are still planning events. One flier that was shared online read “When we get downtown, that is when we act out.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.