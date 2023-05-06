LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees
Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Ala. Supreme Court order stops electronic bingo businesses from reopening
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Brandon Dupree Lima
Man arrested for taking photos underneath skirts of female shoppers at Riverchase Galleria
Source: WBRC video
‘It’s been more than a month now’: Police chase ends with a car inside a home

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Source: WBRC video
Progress being made on Campus No. 124 in Pelham
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man charged in Harvard bomb threats freed; suspects sought
Source: WBRC video
Exhibition driving on the interstate
A military flypast over Buckingham Palace to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III....
Military flypast commemorates coronation of Charles III