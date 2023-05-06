First Alert Weather: Warm, windy weather Saturday; increasing rain chances by Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A northwest wind flow will persist for the next several days as a ridge of high pressure builds strength over the region. Afternoon temperatures will be around 80 degrees, which is warmer than yesterday with the better rain chances in West Alabama through the afternoon. There are indications for increasing rain chances by tomorrow.

Saturday afternoon. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Rain may begin during the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning with more scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning through Sunday afternoon.

Monday will see increasing rain chances as a somewhat stronger system moves through the area with the best chances for rain forming in an almost summer-like weather pattern with the greatest rain chance during the hours of maximum afternoon heating and generally diminishing during the evening. Any storms which do develop in this weather pattern could be strong, but no organized severe weather threat is expected.

Temperature-wise, a warmer than normal weather pattern is also beginning with highs climbing to near 90 degrees by mid-week next week.

