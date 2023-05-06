LawCall
Commissioner Steve Ammons resigning as Jefferson County commissioner; becoming Birmingham Business Alliance CEO

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon have a new representative on the Jefferson County Commission.

Commissioner Steve Ammons will resign from his position and become the new CEO for the Birmingham Business Alliance by the end of the month.

Commissioner President Jimmie Stephens stressed that the county’s loss is the BBA’s gain. Over the years, Ammons has focused on both improving emergency response times, as well as boosting economic development in the county.

Stephens stressed that his counterpart has left his mark on Jefferson county and he is excited to see what he does in his new position.

As for the soon to be vacant position, Commissioner Stephens expects the election commission to set a special election after Ammon’s resignation takes effect at the end of the month.

In the meantime, the commission will operate with only four members, but Stephens stresses that will not be an issue.

“95% percent of our decisions that we make are unanimous and we work together as a team. Very seldom do we fall along partisan lines and I do not anticipate anything like that happening at all,” said Commission President Stephens.

Right now Commissioner Stephens expects they will fill the position by mid July.

Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
