Campus No. 124 in Pelham making progress

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124 is making strides as the city council just approved funding for the finishing touches of the park.

On Monday, May 1, Pelham City Council approved a little over $400,000 to finish up several features of the park, including landscaping, a pavilion and a walking trail.

The park is an extension of the Campus 124 redevelopment that now includes a variety of restaurants and businesses.

The park located behind Campus 124 will include a walking trail that will connect with the greenway trail, making it 6.2 miles when it’s all complete. It will also include a pavilion-like structure with a stage for a variety of activities and an overlook of the creek.

The park has been cleared and a temporary walking trail is currently in place. The next step is landscaping.

Park Director Brian Cooper said this park is part of the evolution of Pelham as they continue to grow and improve all facets of the city.

“The programming that we can do will be a tremendous asset to the community,” Cooper said.

As they continue to make progress, Cooper said they hope the park will be complete in the late summer or early fall.

