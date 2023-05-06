Birmingham now accepting applications for residents to turn new business ideas into a reality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is calling on all entrepreneurs in the city to submit their ideas.

The city is partnering with Builders + Backers and offering training and thousands of dollars to help turn your big idea into a real business or product.

Officials said residents don’t have to have an official business plan to participate in the online program, just an innovative or promising idea.

The program is looking for 10 different ideas. You can submit any kind of business, but you have to live in the city of Birmingham. They’ll also take groups.

The program is 90 days, and for the first 45 days, experts help you figure out how to put your idea into action. Then, you learn how to execute your idea. You can get up to five thousand dollars towards creating your business.

“The builders are going to meet weekly for one to two hours the first 45 days,” City of Birmingham Senior Program Manager Monique Shorts said. “Then, the next 45 days, when they actually go into execution, they’ll go about three hours a week for the last 45 days.”

Shorts said the program is designed to help those already working 9 to 5 jobs, and just need help getting their idea launched.

“They are focused on their 9 to 5,” Shorts said. “They do it on the side, and maybe they’re thinking ‘where can I get some help? Someone to help me put this into action, or to help me hone this idea, or to help me start from somewhere, where can I do that?’ Builders + Backers, here in the city of Birmingham.”

The application deadline is May 22nd and the program is set to start early June.

Click here to apply and here to read more.

