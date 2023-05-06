B’ham Police: Man shot, killed on 5th Street W.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at the 1400 block of 5th Street West around 11:30 p.m. on May 5.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the man was shot outside his home.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information call the Birmingham Police Department.

