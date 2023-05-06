Anonymous tip helps identify Noccalula Falls Park vandalism suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect in the second vandalism at Noccalula Falls Park from April is now identified, all thanks to an anonymous tip with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The park was vandalized twice last month, but city officials say they aren’t sure whether or not the two cases are connected.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the offender is a juvenile, so their name will not be released. But, a petition has been signed by investigators with the juvenile court system. They were able to identify the person through an anonymous tip and that tipster will be getting a cash reward.

Brett Johnson, the chief of staff for Mayor Craig Ford, says millions of public dollars goes into preserving and protecting city parks so this is frustrating. He adds that they don’t take these incidents lightly.

“The City of Gadsden has a zero tolerance policy for anything that degrades or defaces the City of Gadsden so whether it be graffiti, defacing property, destroying property,” he says. “Anything that would create a nuisance or make this community feel less clean and less safe is a problem.”

Johnson says the city is investing in security and trail cameras that will be located around the city to help identify and catch vandals. He says it’s all part of their effort to clean up and beautify the community.

