‘Violent’ fugitive sought across Alabama caught in Montgomery

A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a...
A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a brief law enforcement standoff in Montgomery, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.(Storyblocks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a brief law enforcement standoff in Montgomery, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Carlos Higginbottom into custody Friday morning in the area of Green Forest Court, located in the Dalraida neighborhood in Montgomery.

Higginbottom, according to USMS Chief Deputy M. Dante Gordon, is wanted out of Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile on “numerous violent offenses” with a total bond of $3 million.

Gordon said after deputies arrived at the scene, Higginbottom refused to answer the door but was arrested without incident a short time later.

Higginbottom was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility to await extradition to the neighboring cities. Details on the exact crimes Higginbottom was being sought for were not immediately available.

