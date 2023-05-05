Tuscaloosa VCU: Man arrested for sexual assault against children

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 4, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit arrested a man for sexual assault against children.

Police say 48-year-old Scottie Taylor has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Taylor was booked into the county jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible in the future. To protect the privacy of the victim, no other details will be released at this time.

Due to the nature of the assaults, and known proclivities of these types of offenders, police encourage anyone who may have been a victim, or knows of any possible abuse by Taylor, to please contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

