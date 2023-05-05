LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa VCU: Man arrested for sexual assault against children

Scottie Taylor, 48.
Scottie Taylor, 48.(Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 4, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit arrested a man for sexual assault against children.

Police say 48-year-old Scottie Taylor has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Taylor was booked into the county jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible in the future. To protect the privacy of the victim, no other details will be released at this time.

Due to the nature of the assaults, and known proclivities of these types of offenders, police encourage anyone who may have been a victim, or knows of any possible abuse by Taylor, to please contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

Latest News

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the...
Elba Work Release inmate sought after Friday morning escape
BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley
BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley
Birmingham foot soldiers Gloria Washington Lewis-Randall, Janice Kelsey, and Alvin Wesley (L to...
60 years later: The Birmingham children who changed the world
Source: WBRC video
International Peace Conference