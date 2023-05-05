LawCall
Tips to save on your energy bill this summer

Energy saving tips for the summer
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather has been nice and breezy, but Alabama Power officials said they are already seeing some customers cranking the A.C., which can get expensive.

Officials say the best thing you can do right now to save on your power bill is try to avoid turning on your air conditioning and opening your windows while it’s nice outside. But, once these temperatures start rising in a few weeks, there are ways to keep your bill from rising too.

“We recommend setting the thermostat on 76 to 78 degrees and don’t touch it,” Alabama Power Official Anthony Cook said. “Just leave it there and you’re going to conserve energy that way and keep your home at a moderate temperature.”

But, if that’s too warm inside for you, Cook said you can cut back on your energy usage another way.

“Doing activities like washing and drying clothes, doing that in the cooler part of the day, that is going to put less of a burden on your energy use,” Cook said.

He said what time of day you run your appliances can impact your bill, and doing chores or cooking when its peak heat outside, can cause a spike in your usage.

“We recommend doing it later in the day, during the cooler parts of the day, overnight if possible,” Cook said. “Try between 9 at night and 9 in the morning, those hours will help to preserve energy. You want to be strategic when you do those things.”

Cook said the best way to keep your bill low is to monitor your specific usage online. It’ll show you when your wasting the most energy, causing your bill to rise.

“You can see exactly how much energy you’re using and when you’re using it,” Cook said. “You can set an alert for when you reach a certain amount of energy used.”

Officials said you can also save up to 15 percent in energy costs by changing your HVAC filters. Dirty air filters make your AC work harder than it should, causing higher bills.

Click here for more energy saving tips.

