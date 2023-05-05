Suspect charged in 2019 Coosa County homicide

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has made in a 2019 murder case, according to Coosa County Sheriff Mike Howell. On Thursday, investigators took Leadam Qunitez Kelly, 42, of Goodwater, into custody and charged him with capital murder for the Feb. 2, 2019, death of Andre L. Davis.

The case started as an apparent traffic crash late that Sunday evening but quickly turned to a homicide investigation after it was found that the 29-year-old Kellyton resident had been shot. Davis was later pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation, which culminated more than three years later with Kelly’s arrest.

A search warrant served on Kelly’s home returned evidence that resulted in additional drug charges, including trafficking synthetic marijuana and first-degree marijuana possession.

A motive for the homicide has not been released, nor have authorities stated what ultimately linked Kelly to the murder investigation.

The sheriff’s office noted that numerous agencies assisted in the investigation including the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force, SBI, DA’s offices in Coosa and Clay counties, sheriff’s offices in Lee and Tallapoosa counties and the Alex City Police Department.

