Road maintenance en route to I-20/59 just inside Tuscaloosa Co. line

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have any plans to travel on I-20/59 in West Alabama, here’s something you’ll need to know. ALDOT is planning some much-needed road maintenance near exit 100 very close to the Jefferson County, Tuscaloosa County line.

There are rough patches and some minor potholes, all need some attention, according to ALDOT. The area we’re talking about is very close to exit 100 just inside the Tuscaloosa County line.

The maintenance work should come as no surprise because ALDOT says the daily traffic count is around 70,000 vehicles in both directions. The work begins May 7, which is Sunday, and all of it will be done at night to minimize any potential traffic issues. John McWilliams says the work will be done in-house, meaning a contractor was not necessary for the job.

“We got problems with rough roads, potholes. It’s not big enough for a contract job but it’s big enough for our maintenance crew to go in there and fix it and due to the traffic volume that goes through there during the day, it’s important for us to do the work at night. You have three lanes going eastbound and three lanes going westbound, and so they can close two lanes in each direction to make those necessary repairs,” said ALDOT west Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

John McWilliams says weather permitting the job itself shouldn’t take more than 10 days.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.