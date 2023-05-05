LawCall
Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy, political science, global studies and French. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tempe, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - It’s graduation season and one standout Arizona State University student will be turning her tassel four times.

KPHO reports Vanessa Aguiar is graduating with four bachelor’s degrees — in philosophy, political science, global studies and French.

Aguiar started off as a global studies major, but her interests in other subjects were soon piqued.

“I found my interest in philosophy and political science,” Aguiar said. “So, I asked my advisor if I could do the three, and she was very supportive. ASU let me do the three, and I always wanted to learn a language. So, then I took French classes.”

She asked ASU if she could also add French and she said the school was very supportive once again.

And after four years, she will graduate with four degrees.

Aguiar said she’s interested in attending law school at UCLA but first, she is going to take a gap year for a fellowship in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

