Pickup truck crashes into side of Alabaster home

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was transported to the hospital after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into the side of a home on Friday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., Alabaster Fire was called out to the Park Forest Subdivision on after a female lost control of the vehicle she was driving, crossed over the median and into the side of a home.

The driver of the truck was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the home was injured.

