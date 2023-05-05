LawCall
Pickup truck crashes into side of Alabaster home


A pickup truck crashed into a home on Forest Parkway in Alabaster on Friday after the driver lost control of the vehicle.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was transported to the hospital after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into the side of a home on Friday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., Alabaster Fire was called out to the Park Forest Subdivision on after a female lost control of the vehicle she was driving, crossed over the median and into the side of a home.

The driver of the truck was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the home was injured.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

