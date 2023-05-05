LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man injured in Birmingham house fire

BFRS extinguishes house fire.
BFRS extinguishes house fire.(Source: Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of 86th Street South on Friday afternoon, May 5.

Officials say heavy fire was showing upon arrival, and crews were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

One man was treated and transported to UAB Hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition, according to fire officials.

BFRS extinguishes house fire.
BFRS extinguishes house fire.(Source: Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

123movies-i.net
embed google map on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

Latest News

Children’s Crusade of 1963
A call to youth to reenact the Children’s Crusade of 1963
Extended interview with Orrin Hudson
Interview with Superintendent Mr. Tony Reddick
Leader of major Jefferson County drug trafficking organization indicted