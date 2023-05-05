Man injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of 86th Street South on Friday afternoon, May 5.

Officials say heavy fire was showing upon arrival, and crews were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

One man was treated and transported to UAB Hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition, according to fire officials.

BFRS extinguishes house fire. (Source: Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

