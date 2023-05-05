LawCall
Man arrested on assault charges after stabbing Wednesday evening

Brandon Michael Schaub
Brandon Michael Schaub(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on reports of a stabbing Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gingerwood Lane.

One victim was found suffering several non-life-threatening stab wounds and cuts to their face and arm, according to TPD.

Brandon Michael Schaub was detained at the residence and the Violent Crimes Unit was called out to further investigate.

Schaub was charged with Assault 2nd and placed in the county jail.

TPD are unsure of a motive, but suspect drug and/or alcohol use was a factor in this case.

