LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Leader of major Jefferson County drug trafficking organization indicted

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal indictment unsealed Monday charged the leader of a major drug trafficking organization.

A 10-count indictment charged 49-year-old Lumon Andre Layton of Birmingham, and 36-year-old Cedric Lamar Nelson, of Midfield, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and distribution of fentanyl between March 2022 and Jan. 2023.

Layton was also charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Additionally, he was charged with two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking charges, and two counts of being a felon in possession in possession of a firearm.

Layton was convicted of manslaughter in May 2000 in the Circuit Court of Talladega County, as well as several drug crimes in Jefferson County prior to 2000.

According to the indictment, Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies executed four search warrants on properties involved in the conspiracy on Jan. 6, 2023.

The deputies seized $1,088,000 from these properties in addition to five firearms.

The penalty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute or distribution of a controlled substance is a minimum mandatory of 10 years to life in prison. The maximum penalty with intent to distribute or distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine is life in prison.

The penalty for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime is a maximum mandatory term of five years to life in prison to run consecutive to any other count. The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

Latest News

Children’s Crusade of 1963
A call to youth to reenact the Children’s Crusade of 1963
Extended interview with Orrin Hudson
BFRS extinguishes house fire.
Man injured in Birmingham house fire
Interview with Superintendent Mr. Tony Reddick