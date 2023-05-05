Leader of major Jefferson County drug trafficking organization indicted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal indictment unsealed Monday charged the leader of a major drug trafficking organization.

A 10-count indictment charged 49-year-old Lumon Andre Layton of Birmingham, and 36-year-old Cedric Lamar Nelson, of Midfield, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and distribution of fentanyl between March 2022 and Jan. 2023.

Layton was also charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Additionally, he was charged with two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking charges, and two counts of being a felon in possession in possession of a firearm.

Layton was convicted of manslaughter in May 2000 in the Circuit Court of Talladega County, as well as several drug crimes in Jefferson County prior to 2000.

According to the indictment, Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies executed four search warrants on properties involved in the conspiracy on Jan. 6, 2023.

The deputies seized $1,088,000 from these properties in addition to five firearms.

The penalty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute or distribution of a controlled substance is a minimum mandatory of 10 years to life in prison. The maximum penalty with intent to distribute or distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine is life in prison.

The penalty for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime is a maximum mandatory term of five years to life in prison to run consecutive to any other count. The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

