‘It’s been more than a month now’, Police chase ends with a car inside a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Jones says a car has been stuck inside her home since March 29 and she wants to know why it hasn’t been moved.

“It was a police chase. When they came around that corner, you could see the police chasing the car. You can see the car coming and running into my house,” says Jones. “They passed right on by. The police passed right on by.”

She says her neighbors’ cameras captured it all. She’s tried reaching out to law enforcement and the city’s legal department, but every day she comes home with the car still lodged inside.

Jones says she lives in fear daily that her home will cave in.

“It made me feel do I matter at all? And then I still ask do I matter because they haven’t reached out to me to see what I can do,” Jones said. “I’m very afraid. I don’t like for guests to come up this way. Sometimes I go out the back door. It’s a crack in my wall. And there’s a hole in the floor in that room where the impact knocked the window and pictures off of the wall.”

Birmingham Police says they are aware of the chase. Officials say an officer attempted to stop a car traveling at a high speed, but officers could never catch up to the vehicle. There is no one in custody.

Jones says she wants more done and she wants her home repaired.

“I don’t want to move,” added Jones. “I want my house fixed, and I want them to be responsible because they are.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.