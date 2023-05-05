LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘It’s been more than a month now’, Police chase ends with a car inside a home

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Jones says a car has been stuck inside her home since March 29 and she wants to know why it hasn’t been moved.

“It was a police chase. When they came around that corner, you could see the police chasing the car. You can see the car coming and running into my house,” says Jones. “They passed right on by. The police passed right on by.”

She says her neighbors’ cameras captured it all. She’s tried reaching out to law enforcement and the city’s legal department, but every day she comes home with the car still lodged inside.

Jones says she lives in fear daily that her home will cave in.

“It made me feel do I matter at all? And then I still ask do I matter because they haven’t reached out to me to see what I can do,” Jones said. “I’m very afraid. I don’t like for guests to come up this way. Sometimes I go out the back door. It’s a crack in my wall. And there’s a hole in the floor in that room where the impact knocked the window and pictures off of the wall.”

Birmingham Police says they are aware of the chase. Officials say an officer attempted to stop a car traveling at a high speed, but officers could never catch up to the vehicle. There is no one in custody.

Jones says she wants more done and she wants her home repaired.

“I don’t want to move,” added Jones. “I want my house fixed, and I want them to be responsible because they are.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika

Latest News

The Next 24 - Fri. 4 p.m.
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures on Cinco de Mayo
Groundbreaking for new cancer treatment center in Gadsden
$6.5 million cancer facility coming to Gadsden
Tuscaloosa Public Library
County Commission agrees to help pay for roof replacement at Tuscaloosa Public Library
The popular downtown Birmingham restaurant Yo Mama's could relocate if the city signs off on a...
Birmingham working with Yo Mama’s to possibly relocate popular restaurant to bigger location