LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Hannah

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hannah, born May 2008, likes to color, draw and read. She also enjoys playing with dolls.

She does well in school and says math and reading are her favorite subjects. Hannah is a very positive young lady.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Hannah
Birmingham Taco Fest
Bare Hands, Inc. presents Birmingham Taco Fest
Tquila Automation to create 200 tech jobs in new Birmingham hub
Tquila Automation to create 200 tech jobs in new Birmingham hub
Do Dah Day
WBRC sponsoring Do Dah Day 2023 at Cahaba Brewing Co.