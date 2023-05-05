LawCall
Elba Work Release inmate sought after Friday morning escape

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the...
ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the Elba Work Release Facility.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an escape notice for an inmate who left the Elba Work Release Center early Friday morning.

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the facility, located in Coffee County.

Bundy, 30, was sentenced out of Pike County in 2021 on a theft of property conviction.

Anyone with information on Bundy’s location is asked to call local law enforcement or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

