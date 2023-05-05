LawCall
Elba Work Release inmate recaptured after Friday morning escape

Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Facility Friday morning but was later...
Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Facility Friday morning but was later captured in the city of Brundidge, about 30 miles away.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled an escape notice for an inmate who left the Elba Work Release Center early Friday morning after recapturing him later in the day.

ADOC found Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m., about 30 miles away in the city of Brundidge.

Bundy, 30, was sentenced out of Pike County in 2021 on a theft of property conviction.

