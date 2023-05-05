LawCall
County Commission agrees to help pay for roof replacement at Tuscaloosa Public Library

Tuscaloosa Public Library
Tuscaloosa Public Library(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Public Library is getting much needed repairs after seeking help from several municipalities to begin the project.

Administrators at the library say wear and tear, along with bad weather, have taken a toll on a part of the building.

Jennifer Pearson, the library’s executive director, told the Tuscaloosa County Commission this week that there are nearly a dozen leaks in the roof. She asked commissioners to help pay for a brand new roof on the building.

Pearson explained that freezing temperatures during this past Christmas holiday worsened its condition.

Engineers also recommend replacing the library’s HVAC system, too, pushing the cost to $2.7 million.

“The freeze in December sort of exacerbated the situation. It caused several more leaks. We currently have eleven leaks that are active in the library right now,” Pearson said. “So, we’re kind of in a time crunch to have it fixed and replaced.”

The County Commission agreed to spend $1.1 million for a new roof. The city of Northport approved contributing $378,000 towards the roof replacement.

The city of Tuscaloosa will vote on its nearly $1.18 million towards the effort on Tuesday.

Each municipality contributes to the library’s funding.

Work on a new roof could start sometime this fall.

