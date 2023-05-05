LawCall
A coach’s wife battle off the field

UAB Blazers watch Lexie ring the bell
UAB Blazers watch Lexie ring the bell(Lexie Appleby)
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being a coach’s wife has its challenges at any level. Lexie Appleby finds herself as the support behind her husband- UAB Wide Receivers Coach, Austin Appleby. But when the couple moves to Birmingham to join the new Blazers staff, the roles reversed as Lexie battled breast cancer at age 29. December 1, 2022 is when Lexie go the diagnosis. She was able to have surgery in Missouri where she was living at the time, and as soon as she moved to Birmingham in January she started radiation.

Wednesday Lexie rang the bell at UAB Hospital marking the end of her radiation journey! Her husband, Austin, Coach Trent Dilfer, and more of the UAB Football Staff there for the exciting moment!

Lexie said she is thankful for UAB and Birmingham for supporting her through this journey.

