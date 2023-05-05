LawCall
Center Point Fire District emergency response times could soon drop

Jefferson County Getting New Ambulances
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The length of time you will have to wait for an ambulance could soon drop in Jefferson County.

The county commission is spending four million dollars on eleven new ambulances.

Two of which are headed to Center Point, where the need is cruicial. The Jefferson County Commission is also giving both the Concord and Palmerdale fire districts two additional units each due to their higher call volumess.

One Center Point Fire District Captain stressing that their community truly needed the equipment.

Their oldest truck has over 180,000 miles on it and the newest already has 78,000 miles.

The additional units will boost the fleet number up to five and allow them to rotate the older vehicles to get more life out of them, and perhaps even makes repairs.

However new parts are in short supply, which makes the new units that much more valuable.

“Oh it is very critical because right now we cannot get chassis. We try to remount our trucks at least every two years, but right now you cannot get chassis. For example we had a truck that was in an accident over two years ago and we are just now receiving that truck,” said Center Point Fire District Captain Chris Horn.

By receiving that truck he means, that they expect to have that truck back sometime before the end of 2023. Still over 24 months after the accident that took it off the road. The new trucks are expected to arrive soon.

