Birmingham working with Yo Mama’s to possibly relocate popular restaurant to bigger location

Birmingham working with Yo Mama's on possible expansion
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The popular downtown Birmingham restaurant Yo Mama’s could relocate if the city signs off on a redevelopment investment.

This week, the city’s economic development and tourism committee met to talk about the city’s role in redeveloping a parking deck on Fourth Avenue North near the Harbert Center. The city is considering investing $1.7 million into redeveloping the site which would mean Yo mama’s could move to a space three times the size of the current restaurant on 2nd Avenue North. We’re told this would be a collaborative investment agreement by the city and Yo Mama’s.

Crystal Peterson, owner of Yo Mama’s, says the move would also allow the restaurant to host events. Peterson says this shows hard work pays off and could help other small businesses as well

“We hope that we open the door to give more opportunities to smaller businesses to show that you can actually grow to a bigger business if you are consistent and you work hard,” Peterson said.

The full council could vote on this project in the next few weeks.

