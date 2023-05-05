Birmingham PD: Nursing home robbed at gunpoint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an armed robbery occurred at Oak Knoll nursing home on Thursday, May 4.

Employees were held on the ground with guns at their heads, and narcotics were taken, according to police.

Please check back for more information as we gather additional details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.