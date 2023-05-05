LawCall
Birmingham PD: Nursing home robbed at gunpoint

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an armed robbery occurred at Oak Knoll nursing home on Thursday, May 4.

Employees were held on the ground with guns at their heads, and narcotics were taken, according to police.

Please check back for more information as we gather additional details.

