Birmingham-Hoover metro area has lowest unemployment rates in the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham and Hoover metro area has the lowest unemployment rates in the country for March 2023.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the news Wednesday that the area came in at a 1.8% unemployment rate.

Mayor Frank Brocato says it’s all because of their educated and diverse workforce.

“People are coming from all over the country. They are hearing about Alabama, and they are hearing about the Birmingham and Hoover metro area,” Brocato said.

As businesses continue to locate here, Mayor Brocato says people are also getting to experience the quality of life they provide for their residents.

“Our kids are getting a great education, and that’s very important. Our kids are in a diverse environment in their schools, so you are seeing all of these things that are very important to people kind of come together right here in this area.”

Mayor Brocato said they have worked hard to bring in different businesses like technology, life sciences, and professional services.

“All of those types of industries are finding hoover, they are finding the Birmingham hoover metro area and that speaks well for all of us.”

Although they have low unemployment numbers, they still need more people to fill their vacant positions, which is why they’re focusing on recruiting high school and college graduates.

“This summer, we will host events where we will bring young people in that are just out of high school looking for a new type of job or graduating from college and looking for a job,” Brocato said. “We can share with them what its actually like to live here, work here, and raise a family.”

Mayor Brocato said what’s happening in downtown Birmingham is also a huge part of these numbers, as well as their health care system that also helps bring in a lot of jobs.

