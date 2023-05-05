BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene of a residential house fire in the vicinity of Avenue U and 9th Street in Ensley.

BFRS say there was heavy fire upon arrival, with significant exposure to neighboring house.

Authorities say one house was evacuated.

Firefighters are actively working to contain the fire and get the incident under control.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

