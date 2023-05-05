ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene of a residential house fire in the vicinity of Avenue U and 9th Street in Ensley.

BFRS say there was heavy fire upon arrival, with significant exposure to neighboring house.

Authorities say one house was evacuated.

BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley (WBRC FOX6 News)

Firefighters are actively working to contain the fire and get the incident under control.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

