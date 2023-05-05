BCRI invites youth to reenact the Children’s Crusade of 1963

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At their best, our children in every generation step into the calling as not only the shapers of the future but simultaneously represent the promise of the very present moment.

History is made in the present tense. This is precisely what the Consortium seeks to emphasize with young people who have joined our Gateway Youth Program.

In Gateway, young people from Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma/Black Belt intentionally seek to make the connection between the historic struggles of our sites and the pressing challenges of today.

At the end of this week, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is inviting young people to “reenact” the Children’s Crusade of 1963.

Lukata Agyei Mjumbe, Executive Director of the Alabama African American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium shared this piece called ‘The week that children changed the world’.

Read the excerpt in its entirety here:

