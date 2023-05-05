LawCall
Adam Elliott: Grilled Mexican Corn Salad

Adam Elliott: Grilled Mexican Corn Salad
By Adam Elliott
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Grilled Mexican Corn Salad

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 ears of corn
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup cotija cheese (or feta cheese)
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, freshly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin, ground
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Pan grill fresh corn in a medium high heat sauté pan for 5 to 6 minutes until golden brown.
  2. Carefully but corn from the cob using a sharp knife.
  3. Add remaining ingredients into a medium bowl and toss until well incorporated.
  4. Serve warm, garnish with chopped cilantro and cotija cheese.

