Adam Elliott: Grilled Mexican Corn Salad

Grilled Mexican Corn Salad

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

6 ears of corn

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup cotija cheese (or feta cheese)

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons cilantro, freshly chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin, ground

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Pan grill fresh corn in a medium high heat sauté pan for 5 to 6 minutes until golden brown. Carefully but corn from the cob using a sharp knife. Add remaining ingredients into a medium bowl and toss until well incorporated. Serve warm, garnish with chopped cilantro and cotija cheese.

