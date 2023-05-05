7 individuals indicted in Jefferson Co. drug and money laundering bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charged nine defendants in a fentanyl trafficking and money laundering conspiracy based in Jefferson County.

A seven count indictiment charged the following with conspiracty to commit money laundering of drug trafficking proceeds between March 2022 and March 2023:

Juan Francisco Castaneda, 40

Karol Carlota Del Castillo-Cardozo, 40

Bryant Lamar Reynolds, 37

Preston Omar Chatman, 41

Jose Lopez Flores, 44

Cheryl Johnson, 57

Francisco Del Castillo, 26

Additionally, Castaneda, Castillo-Cardozo, Blanca Iris Ozuna, 35, and Juan Fidencio Lerma Gomez, 40, were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering of drug trafficking proceeds between March 2022 and March 2023.

The indictment includes special findings of the grand jury regarding the amount of fentanyl attributable to various defendants as part of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Castaneda, Flores, and Johnson are charged with conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. This charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

Castillo-Cardozo, Chatman, Reynolds, and Castillo are charged with conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. This charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. All are also charged with distribution of fentanyl.

Castaneda and Reynolds were already in custody serving state prison sentences. Castaneda is serving multiple life sentences for murder in Bullock County facility. According to public records, Castaneda pleaded guilty to a multi-homicide in Shelby County in 2008, where five individuals were murdered over a cartel debt. Reynolds is also serving multiple life sentences for murder in St. Clair County correctional facility.

The indictment seeks a money judgement of $700,000.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance is life in prison.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit money laundering is 20 years in prison.

“The indictment represents a collaborative effort between multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of fentanyl trafficking and organized crime in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona. “The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force remains committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs into our neighborhoods by disrupting and dismantling criminal enterprises.”

“This indictment sends a clear message to those that attempt to turn a profit by distributing poison in our communities that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “Our community is a much safer place thanks to the tireless efforts of all our federal, state, and local partners.”

