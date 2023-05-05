LawCall
$6.5 million cancer facility coming to Gadsden

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden held a groundbreaking for a new multimillion-dollar cancer facility on Thursday.

It’s a $6.5 million investment by the Alabama Cancer Care Network that’s bringing 20 jobs and changing the city’s medical field.

Leaders say some residents travel an hour or more away for cancer treatment, but now they will have help only minutes away.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is coming to Gadsden’s 1st Street, and will be the network’s 11th cancer care center in the state.

Recently, the city council voted to sell two acres for $600,000 to build the new space.

Mayor Craig Ford says the location is ideal for Gadsden residents and those in surrounding areas.

“We are located near five other counties,” says Mayor Ford. “We’re the only county that has two hospitals located inside of the geographical area. We’re becoming a large healthcare community within a six-county radius. It overlooks a river. Our Coosa River is our largest and, I think, our most important natural resource. Unfortunately, when they’re going through this type of treatment, hopefully, this will help ease some of their pain.”

The mayor expects the center will be finished by the end of the year.

