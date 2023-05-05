LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen
Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia
Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

Latest News

A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the...
Elba Work Release inmate sought after Friday morning escape
BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley
BFRS battling residential fire in Ensley
FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace