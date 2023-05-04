World chess champion shows how to win in the game of chess and in life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re Orrin Hudson, life is like a game of chess.

A former Alabama state trooper and Air Force veteran, this world renowned chess champion is now showing others how to win in the game of life with his chess board.

He is the author of the No. 1 Amazon best seller One Move at a Time, How to Win at Chess and Life.

Hudson is also the founder of Be Someone, a Georgia-based nonprofit which provides a youth-focused leadership skills development program, teaching how every move that is made, whether it is actually playing the game or living as a citizen in society, there is a corresponding positive or negative consequence.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell sits down with Hudson for a game of chess and a one-on-one conversation, learning a move or two about the game and life.

