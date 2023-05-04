LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woodlawn HS alumnus set to be first Birmingham Promise Graduate

By Sarah Verser
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Destiny Nelson-Miles, a Woodlawn High School alumnus, is set to be the first Birmingham Promise Graduate.

We profiled her in What’s Right With Our Schools as Valedictorian at Woodlawn High School. On top of that, she graduated through the early college program, which means while she was in high school, she was also taking college courses at UAB.

By the time she graduated high school, Destiny had 69 course credits, which made her a junior in college.

We celebrate her achievements and those of so many students graduating this 2023 school year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Family experiences issues after buying Taylor Swift tickets
Birmingham woman says StubHub changed her concert tickets less than 24 hours before Taylor Swift show
The body was in the later stages of decomposition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Man’s body found Wednesday morning in Jefferson Co.
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
ALEA: One dead in Talladega car wreck
Birmingham Taco Fest
Bare Hands, Inc. presents Birmingham Taco Fest
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Birmingham Recycling and Recovery
Massive fire destroys Birmingham Recycling and Recovery plant