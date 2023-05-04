Woodlawn HS alumnus set to be first Birmingham Promise Graduate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Destiny Nelson-Miles, a Woodlawn High School alumnus, is set to be the first Birmingham Promise Graduate.

We profiled her in What’s Right With Our Schools as Valedictorian at Woodlawn High School. On top of that, she graduated through the early college program, which means while she was in high school, she was also taking college courses at UAB.

By the time she graduated high school, Destiny had 69 course credits, which made her a junior in college.

We celebrate her achievements and those of so many students graduating this 2023 school year.

