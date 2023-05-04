LawCall
Walker County Schools looking ahead to next school year

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As the school year comes to an end, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the next one. That’s what the Walker County Schools superintendent is doing.

Walker County Superintendent Dennis Willingham says they are always looking to recruit and bring new people into their school system.

However, at this time, the school system feels good about where they stand with the number of personnel they currently have.

Superintendent Willingham said he can remember a time during the pandemic when the school system was struggling to find qualified personnel.

However, after coming out of the pandemic and with the work that the Alabama legislature has done, they are no longer experiencing those issues.

A few years ago, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Teams Act, a piece of legislation to combat the unfilled math and science teacher positions in 6th-12th grade classrooms across Alabama.

I do thank our legislature for the Teams Act because that has helped us fill vacancies in our math and science department that we were struggling in before the Teams Act was passed,” Willingham said.

The school system welcomes anyone to come and talk with them about any interest in their school system.

