Walker County School System participates in poverty simulation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Alabama Possible, 15% of Alabamians live below the federal poverty line.

This reality, for many families, can impact a child’s performance at school.

This is why the Alabama Association of School Boards started hosting a poverty simulation where participants go through a month of living in poverty.

Based on real family situations, Walker County School System employees got a glimpse into the barriers that low income or poverty level families and their children face.

Dennis Willingham, Superintendent of Walker County Schools said, “You know when I went through this simulation about three months ago, I realized how powerful it was.”

Willingham wanted these educators to become more companionate and understanding with the families in their school community.

“We have so many families within the Walker County School System and the surrounding areas who live this reality every day,” Willingham said.

Ava Crannore, Assistant Director of Leadership Development with the AASB said the goal is to show that there might be a multitude of barriers that stand in the way of a student’s success, like hunger, or even homelessness.

“We need to avoid making quick judgments about a child that doesn’t have the right clothes, that may come to school with dirty clothes, or that when they ask for a pencil. It might be because they don’t have those supplies,” Crannore said. “Then you realize there are children that come to school hungry, and it affects their learning process.”

This simulation helps educators spot them and learn what resources are available for those who might need help.

Lisa Stamps, Director of Leadership Development with AASB said, “Our students don’t choose the circumstances they come to us in, and we are there to stand in the gap and support and scaffold their learning and not hinder it.”

Based on feedback, the school system is creating a 2-3-year plan to take all 1,000 through poverty simulation.

The AASB is looking to expand the program to more school systems and encourage all board members and superintends to give them a call about scheduling simulations at their schools.

