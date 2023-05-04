Univ. of Alabama’s CrossingPoints Program holds annual college prep summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - About 85 prospective students representing around 10 school districts throughout the state of Alabama and beyond attended the CrossingPoints annual college prep summit on Wednesday, an opportunity for high school students with disabilities to check out the possibility of attending classes over the next four years at the University of Alabama.

The program is divided into three parts, all geared towards giving students with disabilities a real college experience. Auburn University has a similar program.

“These students come on campus and live in a dorm. It gives them a chance to actually experience college without the pressure of having 40,000 students present,” said CrossingPoints Program Director Dr. Kagendo Mutua.

“It teaches me a lot of life skills and shows me how to get through campus. It teaches me how to meet new friends,” said first year Auburn University student Jamari Johnson of the Auburn Eagles program.

CrossingPoints leaders say they average around 45 students a year at UA. They are spread out over the three tiers of the program.

