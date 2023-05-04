Tquila Automation partners with Bham Business Alliance; set to bring in 200 high tech jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tquila Automation, a high-tech automation software company based in Austin, Texas, has announced a partnership with the Birmingham Business Alliance that will bring 200 high-tech jobs to Birmingham in the next five years.

The company specializes in streamlining business processes using AI and other technologies that will help businesses work more efficiently and effectively.

Birmingham Business Alliance’s Chief Communications Officer, Karla Khodanian, spoke about the significance of the partnership, saying, “As we do this more and more, the world is going to see that Birmingham is a place where a technology company can really find their fit here and operate efficiently at a great value with great talent.”

The partnership could bring a significant boost to the local economy, with an estimated economic impact of over $21 million in the next 20 years. The hope is that this partnership will encourage more tech companies to build a hub in the Birmingham region.

Khodanian also spoke about Tquila’s attraction to the region, saying, “One of the things that they were really drawn to Birmingham for was our workforce pipeline, and we’ve got a phenomenal college and university ecosystem nearby.”

The company will use AI, robotic process automation, machine learning, and other tech to create a more concierge consultant-like experience for their clients.

The jobs will range from software developers to consultants to help get their product online and in the market, which will help to build a tech hub in the region. Khodanian said, “We’re seeing a lot more tech projects come online and show interest in expanding locations or creating second operation locations here in the Birmingham market as well.”

The company’s home will be in a newly revitalized building located in the Switch District and Innovation District. They will start employing people in high-tech jobs soon.

Khodanian emphasized that automation is not going away and that it is already a part of our everyday lives. “All it is is the conversation of the moment. I would say with a company like Tquila Automation, moving here is a great opportunity for Birmingham-based companies to begin looking at their own processes.”

This partnership is just the start, according to Birmingham Business Alliance, which worked with the company for over a year to recruit them into the market.

The hope is that it will encourage more high-tech companies to invest in Birmingham, creating a thriving tech hub in the region.

