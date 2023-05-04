LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Secrets True Crime podcast brings new life to Walker County cold case

New interest in Walker County Cold Case
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -There’s new interest in a cold case in Walker County because of a true crime podcast. The case is being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

“My life changed completely. It will never be the same,” Tobbie Stover, Eric Cates’ mother said.

For 8 years, Tobbie Stover has been living a nightmare after remains of her son Eric Cates and his dog Gypsy were found in a truck that was burned behind the old Empire school in March 2015. Just days before his death, Eric told his mom he was going to a barbeque on a Friday night.

“Of course that never happened and that barbeque turned out to be him and Gypsy being set on fire alive,” Stover said.

Stover says her son had problems with drugs, but was getting his life back on track before he was killed.

“He was a good son. He had his problems. He was doing good but that came to an end,” Stover said. Stover believes she knows who killed her son and even suspects a motive, but nothing so far.

In the months and years that followed, Stover feels the case wasn’t property investigated by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors.

“I feel like personally it was because of who was involved. They are very well known to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office,” Stover said.

After hitting roadblocks, Stover then reached out to the Attorney General’s office for help. Soon thereafter, the Secrets True Crime podcast picked up the case. Stover believes the podcast has helped generate new interest in her son’s cold case.

“We had come to such a roadblock with law enforcement not doing their jobs. I believe it was the boost that we needed to get everything going and rolling,” Stover said.

With the AG’s office now investigating, Stover is more hopeful than ever that the mystery of why her son and his dog were found in the burning truck will finally be solved. “I think we’re going to see some results and I’m hoping before the end of summer,” Stover said.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith says his investigators are continuing to work with the Attorney General’s office to provide any new information about the case. Smith hopes a resolution comes soon.

If you know anything, contact the AG’s office at 866-419-1236 or by email at coldcasetips@alabamaag.gov.

You can listen to several podcast episodes on the case here: https://www.secretstruecrime.com/category/eric-cates/

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County...
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for families of 4 people who recently died
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Man accused of killing woman in Center Point, shooting 4 others in B’ham arrested in Louisiana

Latest News

Bill exempting overtime pay from state taxes heading to Senate
Thousands of positions across the state in hospitals need to be filled according to the head of...
Hospitals offering big sign on bonuses to attract employees
Birmingham Southern College
New bill would create loan program for financially struggling colleges; could help save Birmingham Southern College
Cullman police warning about phone scam
Cullman Police warning of phone call scam that impersonates a police department employee