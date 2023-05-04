Secrets True Crime podcast brings new life to Walker County cold case

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -There’s new interest in a cold case in Walker County because of a true crime podcast. The case is being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

“My life changed completely. It will never be the same,” Tobbie Stover, Eric Cates’ mother said.

For 8 years, Tobbie Stover has been living a nightmare after remains of her son Eric Cates and his dog Gypsy were found in a truck that was burned behind the old Empire school in March 2015. Just days before his death, Eric told his mom he was going to a barbeque on a Friday night.

“Of course that never happened and that barbeque turned out to be him and Gypsy being set on fire alive,” Stover said.

Stover says her son had problems with drugs, but was getting his life back on track before he was killed.

“He was a good son. He had his problems. He was doing good but that came to an end,” Stover said. Stover believes she knows who killed her son and even suspects a motive, but nothing so far.

In the months and years that followed, Stover feels the case wasn’t property investigated by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors.

“I feel like personally it was because of who was involved. They are very well known to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office,” Stover said.

After hitting roadblocks, Stover then reached out to the Attorney General’s office for help. Soon thereafter, the Secrets True Crime podcast picked up the case. Stover believes the podcast has helped generate new interest in her son’s cold case.

“We had come to such a roadblock with law enforcement not doing their jobs. I believe it was the boost that we needed to get everything going and rolling,” Stover said.

With the AG’s office now investigating, Stover is more hopeful than ever that the mystery of why her son and his dog were found in the burning truck will finally be solved. “I think we’re going to see some results and I’m hoping before the end of summer,” Stover said.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith says his investigators are continuing to work with the Attorney General’s office to provide any new information about the case. Smith hopes a resolution comes soon.

If you know anything, contact the AG’s office at 866-419-1236 or by email at coldcasetips@alabamaag.gov.

You can listen to several podcast episodes on the case here: https://www.secretstruecrime.com/category/eric-cates/

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.