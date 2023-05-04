LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New ruling expected in 8 electronic bingo cases

By Jennifer Horton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The temporary restraining order, or TRO, keeping eight electronic bingo businesses around Bessemer closed will expire this week.

These eight businesses were part of the 14 bingo facilities raided by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in April. The state secured a TRO to close the businesses for ten days and seized thousands of electronic bingo machines.

During the first hearing in Birmingham, Presiding Circuit Judge Elisabeth French elected to transfer eight of the cases to the Bessemer court division and extend that TRO for 14 days until another judge was assigned the cases.

Those businesses made their first court appearance in Bessemer on Wednesday.

The state asked Judge David Carpenter to replace that TRO with an injunction to close the businesses indefinitely.

Attorneys representing the bingo businesses and others connected to the cases questioned whether the TRO was properly granted in early April and whether the judge had jurisdiction to extend the TRO after transferring the cases to Bessemer.

They want Carpenter to dissolve the TRO and allow them to get back to business. All argued their games aren’t slot machines and require skill, making them legal; something the state strongly denies.

The judge is expected rule before the TRO expires on Friday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County...
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for families of 4 people who recently died
WBRC stock graphic
Adger man killed in single vehicle crash

Latest News

generic fire truck
BFRS: One dead in Birmingham apartment fire
Hiring new teachers in Walker County
Walker County Schools looking ahead to next school year
Poverty simulation hosted for educators in Walker County
Walker County School System participates in poverty simulation
Hospital-linked violence intervention program launches
Birmingham partnering with health leaders to create a hospital-linked violence intervention program
One-on-one conversation with Orrin Hudson
World chess champion shows how to win in the game of chess and in life