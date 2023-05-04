New ruling expected in 8 electronic bingo cases

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The temporary restraining order, or TRO, keeping eight electronic bingo businesses around Bessemer closed will expire this week.

These eight businesses were part of the 14 bingo facilities raided by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in April. The state secured a TRO to close the businesses for ten days and seized thousands of electronic bingo machines.

During the first hearing in Birmingham, Presiding Circuit Judge Elisabeth French elected to transfer eight of the cases to the Bessemer court division and extend that TRO for 14 days until another judge was assigned the cases.

Those businesses made their first court appearance in Bessemer on Wednesday.

The state asked Judge David Carpenter to replace that TRO with an injunction to close the businesses indefinitely.

Attorneys representing the bingo businesses and others connected to the cases questioned whether the TRO was properly granted in early April and whether the judge had jurisdiction to extend the TRO after transferring the cases to Bessemer.

They want Carpenter to dissolve the TRO and allow them to get back to business. All argued their games aren’t slot machines and require skill, making them legal; something the state strongly denies.

The judge is expected rule before the TRO expires on Friday.

