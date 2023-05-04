Massive fire destroys Birmingham Recycling and Recovery plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to a large commercial fire at Birmingham Recycling and Recovery Wednesday evening.

Officials say a call came in for a structural fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 9 41st Street South.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night and into the early morning hours Thursday to extinguish the fire.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service crews are still on the scene of a large commercial fire at 9 41st Street South.



BFRS received the call last night of a commercial fire around 9:30. Crews battled the fire until early this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ruae5yD3QU — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (@bhamfirerescue) May 4, 2023

Captain Reynolds with BFRS said no damage assessment has been reported so far.

This story is developing. More information will be added as we learn new details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.