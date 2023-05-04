LawCall
Massive fire destroys Birmingham Recycling and Recovery plant

Birmingham Recycling and Recovery
Birmingham Recycling and Recovery(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to a large commercial fire at Birmingham Recycling and Recovery Wednesday evening.

Officials say a call came in for a structural fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 9 41st Street South.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night and into the early morning hours Thursday to extinguish the fire.

Captain Reynolds with BFRS said no damage assessment has been reported so far.

This story is developing. More information will be added as we learn new details.

