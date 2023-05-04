LawCall
Judge clears way for 8 electronic bingo operations to reopen

Jefferson County Circuit Judge David Carpenter dissolved TRO that closed facitilies for nearly a month
Judge hears arguments after eight electronic bingo cases are transferred to Bessemer.
By Jennifer Horton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, Jefferson County Circuit Judge David Carpenter dissolved the temporary restraining or TRO that closed eight bingo businesses for nearly a month. The ruling is based on how the cases were filed and not on the legality of electronic bingo.

Carpenter’s order maintained the cases should have been filed in the Bessemer Division of Jefferson County’s judicial circuit rather than the Birmingham Division. Therefore, he cited the judge didn’t have jurisdiction to grant the TRO in early April when the cases were initiated.

The order cited the Bessemer Act, which states, The Act, ‘”established a circuit court in the Bessemer Division, in which all actions arising there must be brought,”'.

Background

In April, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office raided 14 bingo businesses and obtained a TRO to close those businesses for 10 days until a judge could hear from both parties on how to move forward.

During that hearing, Circuit Judge Elisabeth French, the presiding judge in Jefferson County, elected to transfer eight of the 14 cases to the Bessemer division.

Those cases were assigned to Carpenter.

The first hearing in the Bessemer Division was Wednesday.

The state asked the judge to replace that TRO with an injunction to close the businesses indefinitely.

Attorneys representing the bingo businesses and others connected to the cases questioned whether the TRO was properly filed in early April and whether the judge had jurisdiction to extend the TRO after transferring the cases to Bessemer.

They asked Carpenter to dissolve the TRO and allow them to get back to business. All argued their games aren’t slot machines and require skill, making them legal; something the state strongly denies.

Thursday Carpenter ordered prosecutors to contact the businesses and grant access back to their facilities.

“The Plaintiff shall immediately coordinate with the Defendants and their counsel for the reopening of the facilities owned and/or operated by the Defendants,” the order stated.

It’s important to note, the 6 electronic bingo businesses located in the Birmingham division remain closed. The TRO was extended until August for 5 facilities, an injunction was granted for another.

