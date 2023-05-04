Jessica Ivey: Carnitas con Roja Salsa Tacos
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Carnitas con Roja Salsa Tacos
Makes 4 servings
For The Tacos
Ingredients
- 8 taco sized flour tortillas
- Oil for frying
- 1 15-ounce Herdez Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork
- 1/4 cup beer
- 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobe sauce, minced
- 1/2 cup roasted salsa Roja medium
- 1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese
- 1/2 cup guacamole
- OPTIONAL GARNISHES: Mexican crema, chopped green onions
Directions
- Pour oil 2 to 3-inches deep into a skillet and heat to 375°F.
- Fry tortillas 15 to 30 seconds each side or until golden brown, carefully folding into a taco shell shape. Remove from skillet; drain on paper towel lined tray.
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine pork, beer and chipotle en adobo. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until meat is shredded and mixture is heated through.
- Divide pork among prepared tortilla shells. Top with salsa, Jicama Slaw, cheese, guacamole, crema and green onions.
For The Jicama Slaw
Ingredients
- 2 cups julienned or shredded jicama
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Directions
- In a medium bowl, place jicama, carrots and onions.
- In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, and taco seasoning.
- Pour over jicama mixture and toss to coat.
- Stir in cilantro.
