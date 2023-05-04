LawCall
Jessica Ivey: Carnitas con Roja Salsa Tacos

Good Day Cooking
Carnitas Con Roja Salsa Tacos
By Jessica Ivey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Carnitas con Roja Salsa Tacos

Makes 4 servings

For The Tacos

Ingredients

  • 8 taco sized flour tortillas
  • Oil for frying
  • 1 15-ounce Herdez Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork
  • 1/4 cup beer
  • 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobe sauce, minced
  • 1/2 cup roasted salsa Roja medium
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1/2 cup guacamole
  • OPTIONAL GARNISHES: Mexican crema, chopped green onions

Directions

  1. Pour oil 2 to 3-inches deep into a skillet and heat to 375°F.
  2. Fry tortillas 15 to 30 seconds each side or until golden brown, carefully folding into a taco shell shape. Remove from skillet; drain on paper towel lined tray.
  3. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine pork, beer and chipotle en adobo. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until meat is shredded and mixture is heated through.
  4. Divide pork among prepared tortilla shells. Top with salsa, Jicama Slaw, cheese, guacamole, crema and green onions.

For The Jicama Slaw

Ingredients

  • 2 cups julienned or shredded jicama
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, place jicama, carrots and onions.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, and taco seasoning.
  3. Pour over jicama mixture and toss to coat.
  4. Stir in cilantro.

