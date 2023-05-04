It’s more than just football for Breakers quarterback Bethel-Thompson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two big components in life for McLeod Bethel-Thompson: football and family.

The New Orleans Breakers starting quarterback has been playing football for more than 20 years dating back to his high school days in San Francisco. He’s competed in the NFL, the CFL, and now the USFL. You could say he’s one of the most interesting men in football.

Bethel-Thompson bounced around the NFL for a few years, but personnel changes changed everything. He then made his way up North where he went on to win two Grey Cups in 2017 and 2022 with the Toronto Argonauts.

After his time in Canada, Bethel-Thompson reunited with his former quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and now current Breakers head coach John DeFilippo.

Football plays a big part, but Bethel-Thompson, his wife, Chinaka Hodge, and their daughter, Aziza, are more than just a football family.

“She gets to see her daddy, cheer for him, and she gets to be in my writer’s room and make decisions,” Hodge said. “She gets the best of both worlds.”

Between a quarterback, a filmmaker, educators, this family wears many hats, but Bethel-Thompson isn’t quite ready to hang up the QB1 cap just yet.

“I truly do at this point,” Bethel-Thompson said on believing he can continue to play football at a high level. “I know that’s probably terrifying for my wife to hear, probably terrifying for my daughter to hear, but I feel healthy, I feel strong.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.