LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

It’s more than just football for Breakers quarterback Bethel-Thompson

This is the point in his journey where he’s still making big plays and raising a family
It's more than just football for Breakers QB1
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two big components in life for McLeod Bethel-Thompson: football and family.

The New Orleans Breakers starting quarterback has been playing football for more than 20 years dating back to his high school days in San Francisco. He’s competed in the NFL, the CFL, and now the USFL. You could say he’s one of the most interesting men in football.

Bethel-Thompson bounced around the NFL for a few years, but personnel changes changed everything. He then made his way up North where he went on to win two Grey Cups in 2017 and 2022 with the Toronto Argonauts.

After his time in Canada, Bethel-Thompson reunited with his former quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and now current Breakers head coach John DeFilippo.

Football plays a big part, but Bethel-Thompson, his wife, Chinaka Hodge, and their daughter, Aziza, are more than just a football family.

“She gets to see her daddy, cheer for him, and she gets to be in my writer’s room and make decisions,” Hodge said. “She gets the best of both worlds.”

Between a quarterback, a filmmaker, educators, this family wears many hats, but Bethel-Thompson isn’t quite ready to hang up the QB1 cap just yet.

“I truly do at this point,” Bethel-Thompson said on believing he can continue to play football at a high level. “I know that’s probably terrifying for my wife to hear, probably terrifying for my daughter to hear, but I feel healthy, I feel strong.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
The body was in the later stages of decomposition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Man’s body found Wednesday morning in Jefferson Co.
Family experiences issues after buying Taylor Swift tickets
Birmingham woman says StubHub changed her concert tickets less than 24 hours before Taylor Swift show
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Man accused of killing woman in Center Point, shooting 4 others in B’ham arrested in Louisiana

Latest News

Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling investigation
Hewitt-Trussville’s Makaila Hope and Mountain Brook’s Annie Gregory used some of their own...
Two high schoolers donate equipment to fourth and fifth grade softball team
Source: WBRC video
2 high schoolers donate equipment to 4th, 5th grade softball team
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case